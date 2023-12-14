Ken MacKenzie, only pitcher with winning record on 1962 Mets, dies at 89

By The Associated Press
FILE - Former New York Mets' Ken MacKenzie during Old-Timers' Day ceremony before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. MacKenzie, a left-handed reliever who was the only pitcher with a winning record on the expansion 1962 New York Mets, died Thursday at his home in Guilford, Conn., Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. He was 89. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken MacKenzie, a left-handed reliever who was the only pitcher with a winning record on the expansion 1962 New York Mets, died Thursday. He was 89. MacKenzie died at his home in Guilford, Connecticut, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. MacKenzie was 8-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 128 relief appearances over six seasons with the Milwaukee Braves, the Mets, St. Louis, San Francisco and Houston. After his playing career, MacKenzie coached Yale’s baseball team from 1969-78.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.