Ken MacKenzie, only pitcher with winning record on 1962 Mets, dies at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken MacKenzie, a left-handed reliever who was the only pitcher with a winning record on the expansion 1962 New York Mets, died Thursday. He was 89. MacKenzie died at his home in Guilford, Connecticut, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. MacKenzie was 8-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 128 relief appearances over six seasons with the Milwaukee Braves, the Mets, St. Louis, San Francisco and Houston. After his playing career, MacKenzie coached Yale’s baseball team from 1969-78.

