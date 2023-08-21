Ken Duke birdies last hole to win his first PGA Tour Champions title

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ken Duke is finally a winner on the PGA Tour Champions. Duke was in a three-way tie for the lead in the Shaw Charity Classic when he made a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole. He finished with 66 and beat Tim Petrovic and Thongchai Jaidee. Jaidee shot 62. Petrovic laid up in the rough and couldn’t give himself a good look at birdie. Duke won once on the PGA Tour. That was 10 years ago in the Travelers Championship. He says it felt right to win in Canada because that’s where he started his career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.