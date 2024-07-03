Kemba Walker returning to Hornets as an assistant as new coach Charles Lee fills out his staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker is returning to the Charlotte Hornets — as a player enhancement coach. Walker, who announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, is Charlotte’s career leading scorer with 12,009 points. Walker was one of several assistants who were hired to be a part of new head coach Charles Lee’s staff on Wednesday. The team also hired Lamar Skeeter, Josh Longstaff, Chris Jent, Blaine Mueller, Ryan Frazier, Matt Hill and Jermaine Bucknor as assistants. Walker, a four-time NBA All-Star and a 2018-19 All-NBA third-team selection, is also the Hornets leader in field goals, 3-pointers, free throws and minutes played.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.