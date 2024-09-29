Kelvin Yeboah continues historic start for Minnesota United in 3-0 victory over Rapids

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kelvin Yeboah scored a goal in each half, becoming the fourth player in MLS history to score in five of his first six matches, and Minnesota United rolled to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (13-12-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute on a header from the center of the box by Yeboah with an assist from Robin Lod. Lod’s helper was his 15th of the season after totaling 14 assists through his first five seasons.

Yeboah gave Minnesota United a two-goal lead two minutes into the second half with an assist from Joaquín Pereyra, his first in four appearances this season. Yeboah has seven goals in six starts.

Hassani Dotson took a pass from Jeong Sang-Bin in the 82nd minute and scored his fourth goal of the campaign to complete the scoring. Sang-Bin’s assist was his second of the season and the third of his two-year career.

Dayne St. Clair finished with one save to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season for Minnesota United.

Zack Steffan saved seven shots for Colorado (15-11-5).

The Rapids return home to host the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday. Minnesota United travels to play Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

