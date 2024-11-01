Kelsey Plum to become first Washington women’s hoops player to have jersey retired

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Plum will be the first women’s basketball player in University of Washington history to have her jersey retired. The school announced its plans Friday. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 18, 2025, when Washington faces Purdue. Plum played at Washington from 2013-17 and departed as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with 3,527 points. Caitlin Clark of Iowa broke that record last season. Plum won WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and 2023. She also won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the Paris Olympics.

