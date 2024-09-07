Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson rally Aces to 4th straight victory, 72-67 over Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A’ja Wilson scored 20 and the Las Vegas Aces rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 72-67. Plum sank 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers to help Las Vegas extend its win streak to four. Wilson made 8 of 15 shots, adding eight rebounds. The two-time MVP needs 10 points to set the league’s single-season scoring record. Jewell Loyd set the mark with 939 for the Seattle Storm last season. Brionna Jones led Connecticut (24-10) with 17 points and Marina Mabrey scored 15.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.