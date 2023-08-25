Kelsey Mitchell scores 36 points as the Fever hold off the Storm 90-86

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, two shy of her franchise record, and the Indiana Fever held off the Seattle Storm 90-86 to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season. NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 10 boards for the Fever, who beat Phoenix on Sunday when Mitchell surpassed 3,000 points for her career. Grace Berger added 14 points. Jewell Loyd scored 32 points for the Storm. A game after setting the franchise record for points in a season, Loyd moved into fourth on the WNBA single-season list with 780 points. Ezi Magberor added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

