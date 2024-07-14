Kelsey Mitchell drops 21, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark score 17 each as Fever top Lynx 81-74

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, and Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark finished with 17 points each to help the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-74 on Sunday.

Boston grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds and blocked four shots for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith added 11 points.

Indiana (11-14), which lost 10 of its first 13 games, has won eight of 12 since. The team has won back-to-back games and three of its last four.

Clark set up Boston for a layup before Katie Lou Samuelson fed Boston for another basket inside to give the Fever a four-point lead with 2 minutes to go. Kayla McBride cut the deficit to a point with a 3-pointer just 8 seconds later but Clark was fouled and made two free throws to make it 77-74.

Mitchell swooped in to block a layup attempt by Alanna Smith with 22 seconds remaining, was fouled and hit two free throws to make it a five-point game with 16 seconds left. Clark made two fouls shots to cap the scoring 6 seconds later.

Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz (14) is pressured by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7), left, and Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerry Holt

Alanna Smith had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals despite being forced to the bench by foul trouble in the second half for Minnesota (16-8). Bridget Carleton tied her career high with five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Minnesota star Napheesa Collier, who averages 20 points and 10 rebounds, missed her fourth consecutive game with a foot injury.

Courtney Williams made a layup that tied the score at 50 and Dorka Juhasz followed with a layup, Clark was called for a technical foul for swiping at the face of Cecilia Zandalasini, who hooked Clark’s arm on a fastbreak. McBride hit the ensuing free throw before Carleton hit a 3 and Williams made two foul shots to take an eight-point lead with a minute to go in the third quarter.

Clark, who made 1 of 9 from behind the arc in the first three quarters, hit a deep contested 3 to open the fourth. Mitchell and Samuelson each added a 3 to make it 63-63 with 8 minutes to play.

Samuelson made a left-hand scoop shot high off the glass with the shot clock winding down and Clark shook her defender with a series of moves for a wide-open layup that gave the Fever a 67-65 lead with 6:44 to go.

Alanna Smith answered with a 3 about a minute later but Mitchell responded with a step-back jumper and then grabbed the rebound of a miss by Clark and made the putback to make it 71-68. Zandalasini made a step-back 3-pointer to tie it again with 4:26 left.

Boston had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in the first half.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.