Kelly’s early homer and Flaherty’s strong start help Tigers snap 4-game skid and edge White Sox 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Carson Kelly hit an early two-run homer, Jack Flaherty was solid into the sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak by holding on to edge the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Friday night.

The game ended when Paul DeJong, who was hit by a pitch with one out in the ninth, took off running on pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi’s flyout and apparently lost track of the outs and was doubled off first.

Flaherty (5-4) allowed one run and five hits while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings. Beau Brieske went 1 2/3 innings in relief and Jason Foley got four outs for his 13th save.

The Tigers scored a total of three runs during their losing streak — and Kelly’s homer was just enough to end the slide.

Kelly’s homer off Erick Fedde (5-2) followed a one-out double by Justin-Henry Malloy in the second inning. It was Kelly’s fourth home run of the season.

Fedde allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. He retired the last 14 batters he faced.

Tommy Pham homered for the White Sox, who have lost three straight.

Chicago is 5-20 against American League Central Division opponents, including a 1-11 road record. It’s the White Sox’s worst start since the three-division format began in 1994.

Pham’s fourth homer with two out in the fifth cut Detroit’s lead to 2-1.

ROSTER MOVES

White Sox: OF Duke Ellis was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. Ellis, who was primarily used as a pinch-runner in eight major league appearances, had been designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

White Sox rookie RHP Drew Thorpe (0-1, 8.64 ERA) will make his third career start on Saturday in the second game of the three-game series. He’ll face RHP Kenta Maeda (2-3, 6.02 ERA).

