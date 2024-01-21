Kelly’s 23, free throw shooting give No. 23 North Carolina women 79-68 win over No. 13 Louisville

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 23 points, 10 in a pivotal third quarter, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double with a career-high seven blocks, and No. 23 North Carolina hand No. 13 Louisville its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss 79-68. Kelly scored 11 points in the third quarter, nine from the foul line, as the Tar Heels broke away from a halftime time to take a 60-49 lead into the fourth quarter. Kelly was 14 of 16 from the line, both career highs, while Louisville, a 76.6% free throw team, made just 12 of 23 for the game, 7 of 13 in the fourth quarter to foil any hopes of a rally. Myla Harris scored 16 points for the Cardinals. There were 47 fouls and 46 free throws in the rugged game.

