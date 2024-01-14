Kelly, Ustby lead No. 20 North Carolina women to 81-68 victory against stubborn Virginia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 27 points, Alyssa Ustby had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 20 North Carolina held off upset-minded Virginia 81-68. Virginia’s 10-2 run tied the score at 52 with 28 seconds left in the third quarter then Ustby hit a free throw to give North Carolina a 53-52 lead heading to the fourth quarter. North Carolina scored the first five points of the fourth quarter but timely 3-pointers by McGee and Kymora Johnson kept Virginia close. The Tar Heels closed out the win by making 11 of their final 12 free throws. Camryn Taylor scored 16 points to lead Virginia.

