Kelly, Ustby help No. 24 UNC women beat OU 61-52 at Women’s Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 21 points, Alyssa Ustby added 15 points and 13 rebounds and No. 24 North Carolina started slow before beating cold-shooting Oklahoma 61-52 at the Women’s Jumpman Invitational. Kelly was 7-of-14 shooting and Ustby added three blocks. Lexi Donarski added 10 points for North Carolina. Oklahoma scored its fewest points in a game this season, shot a season-low 26% from the field and made 13-of-21 free throws. Payton Verhlust led Oklahoma with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Skylar Vann added 10 points and 12 rebounds but made just 3 of 17 from the field. Oklahoma scored the first eight points and Williams made a layup to cap a 9-1 spurt that gave the Sooners their biggest lead at 23-14 with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.