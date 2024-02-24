Kelly ties career high with 7 3s in scoring 25 points and leading Georgia Tech over Hurricanes 80-76

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miles Kelly tied a career high with seven 3-pointers in scoring 25 points and Georgia Tech edged Miami 80-76 on Saturday. Kelly was 7 of 11 from the arc with seven rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (12-16, 5-12 ACC), who won for just the second time in seven games. Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 15 points and seven boards and Kyle Sturdivant had 10 points including four free throws over the final 40 seconds — the Yellow Jackets’ only points over the final seven minutes when they saw a 13-point lead cut to 78-76 after Bensley Joseph’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining. Joseph and Kyshawn George hit four 3-pointers apiece in each scoring 16 points for Miami (15-13, 6-11), which has lost seven straight.

