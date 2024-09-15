Kelly throws 3 TD passes to lead Cal Poly to 31-14 win over Division-II Western Oregon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Bo Kelly threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cal Poly over Western Oregon 31-14/ Kelly completed 20 of 33 passes. Michael Briscoe, Michael Otterstedt and Jake Woods each made a touchdown catch for Cal Poly (1-2). Dominique Loggins scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to pull Western Oregon to 14-6 just before halftime. His 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter tied it at 14-all. Kainoa Jones was 16-of-27 passing for 224 yards and threw an interception for Western Oregon. Loggins carried 18 times for 100 yards.

