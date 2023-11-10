Kelly scores 27 points, sparks late rally to push Georgia Tech past Howard 88-85

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly scored nine of his 27 points inside the final three minutes as Georgia Tech rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat Howard 88-85. Kelly’s 3-pointer with 2:43 left gave Georgia Tech (2-0) its first lead, 78-76, since the 12:51 mark of the first half. Marcus Dockery missed a 3 for Howard on the ensuing possession. Kelly answered with a jumper and then added four free throws as the Yellow Jackets pushed the lead to as many as six points down the stretch. Shy Odom scored 22 points to lead Howard (1-1).

