Kelly scores 25, Georgia Tech beats Georgia Southern 84-62 in Damon Stoudamire’s debut

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly hit four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points and Damon Stoudamire got a win in his debut as coach at Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets beat Georgia Southern 84-62 in the season opener for both teams. Kelly scored 15 of his 19 second-half points in the final 8-plus minutes to help Georgia Tech pull away. Cam Bryant made a jumper that trimmed the Eagles’ deficit to 52-50 with 10 minutes to play but Kyle Sturdivant, Dallan ‘Deebo’ Coleman — who finished with 17 points — and Kelly each hit a 3-pointer before Coleman threw down a dunk that made it an 11-point game about 4 minutes later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.