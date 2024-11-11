Kelly scores 20, Oregon women beat No. 12 Baylor 76-74, snap 14-game skid against ranked opponents

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half, Elisa Mevius made a layup with 22 seconds left and Oregon blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead before the Ducks beat No. 12 Baylor 74-72 to snap a 14-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Oregon (3-0), which is 1-5 all-time against the Bears, went 0-13 last season against Top-25 opponents. Jada Walker led Baylor with 24 points and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 19 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Aaronette Vonleh’s tip-in putback capped a 19-6 run, made it 74-72 with 1:28 remaining and gave the Baylor (1-1) its first lead of the second half. Kelly’s layup made it 74-all with a minute to go and, after Andrews missed a layup, Mevius made the winner.

