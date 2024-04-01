Kelly Oubre Jr. scores season-high 32 points, 76ers beat Raptors 135-120 to end 3-game skid

TORONTO (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-high 32 points, Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 assists against his former team and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Raptors 135-120 on Sunday.

Cam Payne scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, Tobias Harris had 21 and Nicolas Batum 19 to help Philadelphia send Toronto to its 13th straight loss and seventh in a row against the 76ers.

Oubre shot 10 for 22, matching a season high by making 6 of 11 3-point attempts. Philadelphia made a season-high 24 3-pointers on 43 tries.

Guard Tyrese Maxey sat for the 76ers because of tightness in his left hip.

Before the game, Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said injured center Joel Embiid participated Saturday in a light practice in Toronto. The reigning NBA MVP has been out since Feb. 6 following left knee surgery.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points for Toronto. Jordan Nwora added 19, and Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Raptors lost a franchise-worst 17 consecutive games in 1997-98.

Just as they did in Wednesday night in a 44-point loss to New York, the Raptors trailed throughout against the 76ers. Toronto has not led since early in the fourth quarter of Monday night in a loss to Brooklyn.

Guard Ochai Agbaji was unavailable for the banged-up Raptors after leaving Wednesday’s loss following a heavy landing on his right hip. Toronto’s list of eight absentees also included RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who are in return-to-competition reconditioning, plus injured starters Scottie Barnes (left hand) and Jakob Poeltl (left pinkie).

The 76ers led 35-27 after one quarter and stretched their advantage to 71-55 at the half. Oubre scored 12 points in the third as Philadelphia took a 101-93 lead to the fourth.

