Kelly Olynyk going back to Canada as part of Jazz-Raptors trade, AP source says

Kelly Olynyk is going back to his native Canada, after the Utah Jazz agreed to trade the veteran forward to the Toronto Raptors, a person with knowledge of the agreement said. Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji are going to Toronto for a first-round pick in this June’s draft, Otto Porter and Kira Lewis, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has yet to receive final league approval.

