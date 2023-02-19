Kelly leads No. 19 North Carolina women past Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly had 24 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead No. 19 North Carolina to a 71-58 victory over Wake Forest. Destiny Adams added 11 points off the bench and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 for the Tar Heels. North Carolina went up by 20 midway through the fourth quarter and cruised from there, making just two field goals and three free throws over the final 6 1/2 minutes. Wake Forest shot 3 for 14 in the third quarter and was outscored 16-6. The shooting slump came after the Demon Deacons shot 50% in the first half and trailed just 40-36 at halftime. Jewel Spear scored 19 points to lead Wake Forest.

