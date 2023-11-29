Kelly has 22 points, 12 rebounds as Georgia Tech tops No. 21 Mississippi State 67-59

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (13) drives to the basket pass Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hakim Wright Sr.]

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half and Georgia Tech beat No. 21 Mississippi State 67-59 to give the Bulldogs their first loss. Mississippi State struggled with poor shooting in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The Bulldogs, who never led, made only 31% of their shots from the field. Kelly also led Georgia Tech with 12 rebounds. The junior sank four 3-pointers, including one in the final minute of the first half and another early in the second half. Deebo Coleman followed with another 3 as the Yellow Jackets led 47-32. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 17 points.

