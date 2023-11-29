Kelly has 22 points, 12 rebounds as Georgia Tech tops No. 21 Mississippi State 67-59

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half and Georgia Tech beat No. 21 Mississippi State 67-59 to give the Bulldogs their first loss. Mississippi State struggled with poor shooting in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The Bulldogs, who never led, made only 31% of their shots from the field. Kelly also led Georgia Tech with 12 rebounds. The junior sank four 3-pointers, including one in the final minute of the first half and another early in the second half. Deebo Coleman followed with another 3 as the Yellow Jackets led 47-32. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 17 points.

