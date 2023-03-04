Kelly from 3 leads Georgia Tech past Boston College 73-65

BOSTON (AP) — Miles Kelly hit four of his five 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes and his 21 points sparked Georgia Tech’s strong finish, roaring back from a nine-point deficit to beat Boston College 73-65 in the regular-season finale for both squads. The Yellow Jackets have won five of their last six games and will be the No. 13 seed into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, where they will face the 12th seed Tuesday in the opening game.

