Kelly and Jones lead No. 11 Auburn to easy 94-43 win over Vermont

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Miles Kelly scored 21 points, Denver Jones added 16 and No. 11 Auburn cruised to a 94-43 season-opening home victory over Vermont on Wednesday night. Chaney Johnson had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers, who have now won 55 consecutive non-conference home games. Auburn led Vermont by 25 at halftime and opened the second half on a 35-4 run. Kelly, a Georgia Tech transfer, hit seven 3-pointers — more than any Auburn player had in a single game last season. Seth Joba led Vermont (1-1) with eight points, while Illeri Ayo-Faleye added seven. The Catamounts’ 43 points tied for the fewest they have scored in a game under 14th-year head coach John Becker.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.