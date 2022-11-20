Keller’s FG lifts Arkansas State over Texas State 16-13

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher drove Arkansas State 45 yards in 21 seconds and Seth Keller kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play to rally Texas State to a 16-13 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

Hatcher’s heroics for Texas State (4-7, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) came after Dominic Zvada kicked a 23-yard field goal for Arkansas State (3-8, 1-6) to tie the game at 13 with 31 seconds remaining.

Hatcher took the field for the Bobcats with 26 seconds left and and threw three straight completions. The last two both covered 21 yards — to Drue Jackson and Donnovan Moorer.

A roughing-the-passer penalty after Moorer’s catch gave Texas State a first-and-10 on the Arkansas State 12-yard line, setting the stage for Keller, who nailed all three of his field-goal attempts in the game.

James Blackman’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Johnnie Lang in the second quarter gave the Red Wolves a 7-3 lead at halftime. Zvada’s 56-yard field goal made it 10-3 after three quarters.

Lincoln Pare’s 2-yard touchdown run and Keller’s 49-yard field goal gave Texas State a 13-10 lead with 3:17 left to play.

