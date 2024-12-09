Keller scores 2 third-period goals to help the Fleet beat the Sirens 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — Megan Keller scored two goals in the third period, Susanna Tapani added a goal and an assist and the Boston Fleet beat the New York Sirens 4-2 on Sunday night. Keller picked up a loose puck and flicked a wrist-shot into the net to make it 3-2 and give Boston the lead for good 1:07 into the third period. The 28-year-old added a long-range goal to cap the scoring with 2:01 to play. Aerin Frankel made 25 saves for Boston.

