Keller scores 18 points, Marsh has double-double and Oklahoma State beats New Orleans 96-68

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman reserve Jamyron Keller scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers, Mike Marsh added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma pulled away midway through the second half to beat New Orleans 96-68. Oklahoma State (2-3) never trailed and closed on a 31-8 run. Keller scored eight points and John-Michael Wright added six during the stretch. New Orleans was scoreless for nearly five minutes before Jordan Johnson’s three free throws ended the drought with 3:45 to play. Johnson scored 23 points on 6-of-17 shooting and made three 3s for New Orleans (2-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.