Kellen Moore taking over as Eagles’ offensive coordinator

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kellen Moore has joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff as offensive coordinator after already filling that role with two other NFL teams over the past five years. Moore had worked as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers this past season as part of a staff headed by Brandon Staley. The Chargers fired Staley on Dec. 15. Moore interviewed for the Chargers’ head coaching job that eventually went to former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Moore was the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 2019-22. The Eagles had fired Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator after their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

