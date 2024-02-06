Kellen Moore taking over as Eagles’ offensive coordinator

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Cleveland Browns expanded their search for a new offensive coordinator to both coasts on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Brian Johnson, fired earlier this week by the Philadelphia Eagles, met with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and the team received permission from the Chargers to interview Moore for the opening, a person familiar with the team's plans told The Associated Press, Thursday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kellen Moore has joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff as offensive coordinator after already filling that role with two other NFL teams over the past five years. Moore had worked as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers this past season as part of a staff headed by Brandon Staley. The Chargers fired Staley on Dec. 15. Moore interviewed for the Chargers’ head coaching job that eventually went to former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Moore was the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 2019-22. The Eagles had fired Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator after their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

