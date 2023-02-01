Kellen Moore excited to get to work with Chargers, Herbert

Kellen Moore said he is excited to get to work with Justin Herbert after being introduced as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator. Moore spent some time with Herbert last year during a commercial shoot. Moore comes to Los Angeles after eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Joe Lombardi, who was LA’s coordinator for two seasons under coach Brandon Staley, was fired on Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.