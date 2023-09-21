Kelleher at hooker for Ireland in Rugby World Cup showdown with South Africa

PARIS (AP) — Ronan Kelleher will start at hooker for Ireland in its Rugby World Cup blockbuster against defending champion South Africa on Saturday at the Stade de France. Ireland is rugby’s form team and on a run of 15 straight wins since July last year. But Ireland has never been past the quarterfinals at the Rugby World Cup while South Africa is looking to win a record fourth title. Ireland coach Andy Farrell picked Kelleher ahead of Dan Sheehan. Sheehan was in contention to start but is among the reserves after spraining a foot ligament four weeks ago in the warmup win over England in Dublin. Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park displaces Conor Murray in the only change from the side that defeated Tonga 59-16.

