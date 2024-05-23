Keljo pitches 4 innings of no-hit relief to help Oregon State beat Arizona State in Pac-12 tourney

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mason Guerra hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Nelson Keljo pitched four innings of no-hit relief to help Oregon State beat Arizona State 3-2 on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State (42-14) needs Arizona to defeat California in the final game of pool play to advance to the semifinals. Arizona State (32-26), which also lost to Stanford 8-7 on Tuesday, was eliminated from the tournament. Brady Kasper gave Oregon State its first run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, scoring Gavin Turley to get within 2-1. Guerra followed with his 10th homer of the season to go ahead. Keljo (4-0) retired 12 in a row after walking Kien Vu in the fifth to get his fourth win of the season.

