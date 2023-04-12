Kelenic’s 482-foot homer helps Mariners beat Cubs 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, Teoscar Hernández and Jarred Kelenic hit consecutive home runs in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 5-2. Kelenic’s homer landed in the upper center field bleachers and traveled 482 feet, the second-longest at Wrigley Field since Statcast began tracking in 2015 and trailing only Willson Contreras’ 491-footer in Game 4 of the 2017 NL Championship Series. Chicago had beaten Seattle seven consecutive times dating to July 31, 2016.

