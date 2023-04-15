Kelenic homers for 4th straight game, Mariners beat Rockies
By SHANE LANTZ The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic, right, hits a home run, also scoring Teoscar Hernandez, off a pitch from Colorado Rockies starter Austin Gomber during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Froschauer]
SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic homered for the fourth consecutive game and Ty France extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the Seattle Mariners’ 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Kelenic connected in the second inning against Austin Gomber (0-3) to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead and extend his hitting streak to a career-high eight games. Mariners starter Tommy Milone, called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, allowed one earned run and three hits over 4 2/3 innings, while striking out three. Reliever Matt Brash (1-1) got the win. Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez swings through as he hits an RBI-double off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Froschauer
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a double by teammate Ty France against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Froschauer
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) stands on the mound with catcher Elias Diaz, left, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) while waiting to be replaced during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)