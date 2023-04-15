Kelenic homers for 4th straight game, Mariners beat Rockies

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic homered for the fourth consecutive game and Ty France extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the Seattle Mariners’ 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Kelenic connected in the second inning against Austin Gomber (0-3) to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead and extend his hitting streak to a career-high eight games. Mariners starter Tommy Milone, called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, allowed one earned run and three hits over 4 2/3 innings, while striking out three. Reliever Matt Brash (1-1) got the win. Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.

