Kel’el Ware secures a double-double in his Hoosiers debut and Indiana beats FGCU 69-63

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trey Galloway scored 16 points, Kel’el Ware had 13 points and 12 rebounds in his Indiana debut, and the Hoosiers beat Florida Gulf Coast 69-63 in a season opener for both teams. Indiana trailed 48-42 midway through the second half before scoring 14 straight points. Malik Reneau started the run with a three-point play and he capped it with two more free throws to make it 56-48. Xavier Johnson made 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 28.2 seconds left to extend Indiana’s lead to 66-63. FGCU had a good look at a 3-pointer from the corner, but Chase Johnston’s 3-pointer hit off the rim and the Eagles were called for a foul battling for the rebound. Johnson sealed it with two free throws.

