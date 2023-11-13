Kel’el Ware scores career-high 20, Xavier Johnson 19 as Indiana beats Army 72-64

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored 16 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, Xavier Johnson added 19 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and Indiana beat Army 72-64. Malik Reneau had 10 of his 14 points in the second half for Indiana. Ware made the first of two free throws to give the Hoosiers the lead for good 26 seconds later and after he missed the second, Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound. Reneau made two foul shots and then blocked a layup attempt at the other end and secured the rebound before Gabe Cupps hit a 3-pointer to made it a six-point game with 2 minutes to play. Ryan Curry finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Blake Barker scored 14 for Army.

