Kekoa Visperas throws for 5 TDs to lead Eastern Washington past Monmouth, 42-27 in season opener

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw five touchdown passes, three to Efton Chism III, and Eastern Washington rolled to a 42-27 season-opening win over Monmouth. Visperas, who started 10 games a year ago and was a Big Sky Conference honorable mention honoree, completed 25 of 28 pass attempts without an interception as the Eagles dominated time of possession, holding the ball for more than 37 minutes. Five of Eastern Washington’s six scoring drives covered more than 74 yards, with the shortest drive covering 65 yards in 10 plays.

