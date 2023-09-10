Kejon Owens runs for 3 second-half TDs to help FIU beat UNT 46-39

MIAMI (AP) — Kejon Owens ran for three second-half touchdowns, including a 6-yard TD that gave Florida International the lead for good in the fourth quarter, Hezekiah Masses returned an interception for a touchdown and the Panthers beat North Texas 46-39. Owens finished with 10 carries for a career-high 101 yards and Shomari Lawrence added 89 yards rushing and a score on 18 attempts for FIU (2-1). Keyone Jenkins was 20-of-32 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Back-up Chandler Rogers started the second half and completed 11 of 15 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 23-yard run that gave UNT (0-2) a 39-38 lead with 10:03 to play.

