Keith Willis Jr. runs for 188 yards with two touchdowns in Louisiana Tech’s 51-21 win

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keith Willis Jr. ran for 188 yards, including two long touchdowns, and Louisiana Tech rolled past Northwestern State 51-21. The Bulldogs led 34-21 in the third quarter when they scored touchdowns 14 seconds apart. The first came after Willis broke tackles at the line before racing 68 yards. Then Cedric Woods returned an interception 49 yards. The Bulldogs now have had a pick-6 in each of the past 13 seasons. They had the nation’s third-longest streak nationally coming into the game. Willis also had a 65-yard score in the first half that ended with the Bulldogs ahead 31-14.

