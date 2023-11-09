Keith has career night, Orth accounts for 3 TDs in Bowling Green 49-19 win over Kent State

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Ta’ron Keith went over 100 yards in both rushing and receiving, scoring touchdowns both ways, and Bowling Green defeated Kent State 49-19 for the Falcons’ fourth straight win that made them bowl eligible. With leading rusher Terion Stewart out with a leg injury suffered last week in a win over Ball State, Keith came through with career highs of 130 yards receiving and 103 rushing. Connor Bazelak was 13-of-19 passing for 188 yards and a score for the Falcons. Camden Orth completed his only four passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and had two short rushing TDs.

