Keith Dambrot returned Duquesne to the NCAAs just as he promised. Now it’s time to walk away
Keith Dambrot’s first NCAA tournament appearance as the head coach at Duquesne will also be his last. The 65-year-old Dambrot is retiring whenever the Dukes’ run in March Madness ends. Dambrot announced his decision a day after a 57-51 victory over VCU in the Atlantic 10 tournament final clinched the small Catholic school in downtown Pittsburgh its first NCAA tournament berth since 1977. Dambrot says he was 80% sure he was going to retire last summer. That turned into 100% when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. Duquesne is an 11th-seed in the NCAA tournament and will play sixth-seeded BYU in the first round.
