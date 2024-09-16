Keita sees red on debut as Udinese comes from two down to beat Parma and Lazio wins

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Mandela Keita was sent off just 19 minutes into his Parma debut as Udinese fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 away from home in the Serie A. Parma was two up at the break but Florian Thauvin scored twice in the second period and Lorenzo Lucca got another. The result maintains Udinese’s unbeaten start to the league and moves it to the top of the standings after four games. In Rome, Lazio beat Verona 2-1. Boulaye Dia got his fourth goal in four games and Taty Castellanos added a second to cancel out Casper Tengstedt’s equalizer for the visitor.

