Keita sees red on debut and Udinese comes from behind to beat Parma 3-2

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Mandela Keita was sent off just 19 minutes into his Parma debut as Udinese fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 away from home in Serie A. Parma was two up at the break but Florian Thauvin scored twice in the second period and Lorenzo Lucca got another. The result maintains Udinese’s unbeaten start to the league and moves it to the top of the standings after four games. Newly promoted Parma remains 12th.

