Keita helps Utah hold on for 88-86 victory over Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sophomore Keba Keita came off the bench to score 23 points and help Utah escape with an 88-86 victory over Southern Utah. Keita made 6 of 7 shots and scored 13 to lead Utah to a 47-40 lead at halftime. The Utes (6-2) shot 60% in the first half (15 of 25). Freshman Braden Housley had 14 points to keep the Thunderbirds (2-6) within striking distance. Gabe Madsen’s layup gave Utah its biggest lead at 59-42 with 16:14 left to play. Southern Utah battled back, using a 3-pointer by Dominique Ford in a 7-0 run to get within 63-59 with 11:28 remaining. Housley and Ford both scored 23 to lead Southern Utah.

