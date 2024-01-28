Keion Brooks Jr., Paul Mulcahy lead Washington to 98-73 win over Utah

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 27 points, Paul Mulcahy added a season-high 18 on 7-of-9 shooting and Washington beat Utah 98-73. Moses Wood scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Sahvir Wheeler finished with 12 points, 10 assists, three steals and no turnovers for Washington. Braxton Meah threw down a dunk before Mulcahy made a layup, stole a pass that led to a Wheeler layup and then hit a 3-pointer that gave Washington a 16-point halftime lead. The Huskies scored 11 of the first 12 second-half points to make it 57-31 with 17:37 remaining. Deivon Smith led Utah with 20 points, Ben Carlson scored 13 and Cole Bajema 10.

