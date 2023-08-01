Kei Nishikori withdraws from the DC Open. It was supposed to be his comeback’s 2nd event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kei Nishikori has pulled out of the DC Open because of an injured left knee shortly before he was scheduled to play what was supposed to be the first match at the second ATP tournament of his comeback from hip surgery. Nishikori is a 33-year-old from Japan who was the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up. He returned to top-level tennis last week in Atlanta. He reached the quarterfinals there before losing to eventual champion Taylor Fritz. That was Nishikori’s first ATP Tour event since October 2021. He had hip surgery in January 2022.

