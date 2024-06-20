Kei Kamara scores 145th MLS goal to tie Landon Donovan for second-most in league history

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kei Kamara scored his 145th MLS goal, tying Landon Donovan for second on the league’s all-time scoring list, and LAFC played Austin to a 1-1 draw on a rainy Wednesday night. Kamara outjumped his defender to head home Mateusz Bogusz’s corner kick in the 90th minute to help LAFC avoid being held scoreless for the first time since March 16 Kamara became the first player in MLS history to score in 17 different seasons. Chris Wondolowski holds the MLS record with 171 goals. LAFC (10-4-4) had its club-record, eight-match win streak halted. LAFC’s unbeaten streak was extended to nine consecutive matches in all competitions. Austin (6-7-6) is 5-2-3 in its last 10 home games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.