Keeshawn Barthelemy scores 15 in balanced attack as Oregon rolls past Troy 82-61

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and Oregon cruised to an 82-61 victory over Troy. Barthelemy made 4 of 6 shots with three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws for the Ducks (4-0). TJ Bamba had 13 points and Nate Bittle scored 12 with eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Oregon. Supreme Cook added 11 points off the bench on 4-for-5 shooting. Brandon Angel scored 10. Myles Rigsby scored 15 on 6-for-12 shooting before fouling out for the Trojans (2-2). Troy shot 12% from 3-point range, missing 22 of 25 attempts.

