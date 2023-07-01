Keeping Kuzma means Wizards aren’t starting over, even after subtracting Beal and Porzingis

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on March 18, 2023, in Washington. Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Wizards for next season, a person with knowledge of his decision said Tuesday, June 20, 2023, meaning he will be a free agent.

The Washington Wizards agreed to deal away two of their top players this offseason. So it’s a bit of a surprise that they’re keeping the third. A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Kyle Kuzma agreed to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards. The deal comes on the heels of trades in which Washington agreed to send Bradley Beal to Phoenix and Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. This series of moves certainly reshaped the roster, but it stopped short of being a complete teardown.

