Keep those sticks down! Stars and Sabres have goals overturned after high stick challenges

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres have had goals overturned on replay review challenges because of high sticks. Dallas forward Mason Marchment raised his stick in front of the net to deflect the puck in before Buffalo challenged in the first period. Replays showed Marchment’s stick was just above the top of the crossbar when he made contact with the puck. In the second period, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin reached up with his stick and lunged to keep the puck in the zone and Jack Quinn then knocked it into the net. This time, the Stars won a replay challenge.

