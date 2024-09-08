Keene throws for 356 yards, 2 TDs to lead Fresno State over Sacramento State 46-30

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns, Mac Dalena made seven catches for 235 yards and a score and Fresno State beat Sacramento State 46-30. Keene connected with Dalena on a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage as Fresno State scored 18 first-quarter points and led 25-10 at halftime. Carson Conklin threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for Sacramento State (0-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.