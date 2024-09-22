Keene throws for 226 yards; Fresno State forces 3 TO’s and beats New Mexico 38-21 in a MWC opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw for 226 yards and a score, and Fresno State forced three turnovers and beat New Mexico 38-21 in a Mountain West Conference opener. Receiver Raylen Sharpe’s 26-touchdown pass to Kamron Beachem with 1:24 left in the second stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 25-3. Elijah Gilliam’s 1-yard touchdown run made it 35-13 with 7:08 left in the game. Bryson Donelson also had a 1-yard TD run for Fresno State (3-1, 1-0). Devon Dampier threw for 338 yards and threw one touchdown and two interceptions for New Mexico (0-4, 0-1).

